Leon County Schools approves committee to finalize LGBTQ+ Support Guide for school counselors, admins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County School Board voted unanimously during their business meeting Tuesday night to approve a proposal from Superintendent Rocky Hanna to create a committee to finalize an LGBTQ+ Support Guide that aims to help administrators guide students on like topics.

Hanna said during the meeting that the guide would not be taught in classrooms or be used to indoctrinate students, but rather be used to allow school counselors and administrators to answer important questions or concerns a child may have about LGBTQ+ topics.

"We have to have a document that supports our people to know how to deal with students when they present with issues that are challenging," Hanna told the school board.

Hanna also added that they want to protect students, but also abide by Florida's Parental Bill of Rights.

"There is a lot more common ground than uncommon ground," Hanna said.

The LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee will include parents, students, district staff and community members picked by Hanna, complete with suggestions from the board as well.

The draft of the guide that was shared publicly by the school board on Monday included things like a glossary, FAQs, student support plans and other resources.

The committee's purpose will be to come together, look at the guide and look at the state's Bill of Rights. Hanna said he hopes they can craft something that everyone in the community can be satisfied with.

Hanna said that his goal is to come back to the board with a membership list and bylaws for the committee, "if not by Feb. 8, then by the second [school board] meeting in February."

A draft of the LGBTQ+ Guide was shared publicly on Jan. 24 and can be read in full below.