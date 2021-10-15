Leon County Schools responds to state BOE mask violation ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna has sent a response to Commissioner Corcoran and the Florida State Board of Education regarding whether or not Leon County Schools is in violation of the state mask policy.

On Oct. 7, the Florida Board of Education ruled that eight public school districts, including Leon County, violated state policy by "mandating face masks for students without the ability to opt-out."

The penalty for the violation was fines that would equal about 1/12 of each school board salaries for the next 12 months.

However, as of the Oct. 12 school board meeting, Leon County Schools removed the medical requirement for mask opt-out.

In Hanna's response to the state board, he mentions this change, arguing that they are now in compliance with part of Florida Department Health Emergency Rule 64DER21-15.

"However, if an unvaccinated student has been exposed to a COVID positive case, parents have the choice of keeping the student home seven (7) calendar days from the date of first exposure, or if they are asymptomatic the student may come back to school masked while indoors for the seven (7) calendar days," Hanna's response stated.

This could be in violation as the order for the Surgeon General states that "schools shall allow parents or legal guardians the authority to choose how their child receives education after having direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID-19."

Letter to Commissioner Corcoran - 10.14.2021 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Hanna also stated, "If you believe Leon County Schools is not in compliance with Emergency Rule 64DER21-15, please inform us of such and we will provide you the annual salaries of the members of the Leon County School Board."

The DOAH hearing for Leon County Schools legal complaint starts next Thursday.

This is a developing story.