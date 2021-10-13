Leon County Schools removes medical requirement for mask opt-out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s a win for parental rights.

Leon County Schools is now one step closer to being in compliance with state law and Governor Ron Desantis’ mask mandate ban.

But they’re not in the clear just yet.

District leaders now have another 48 hours to inform state leaders of the new mask rules.

As superintendent Rocky Hanna explains, "We loosened the mask requirement for pre-K through 8th to move back to parental opt out with no medical documentation required. We're also going to allow visitors back on campus to help schools with the daily functions of activities as well as mentoring our children."

Although it is a move toward more normalcy, one caveat could potentially still keep them from being in full compliance.

"We are not quarantining our kids at home, we're allowing them to stay in school, but at least for the immediate future we're going to ask that during that quarantine period that they remain masked," said Hanna.

Some board members as well as teachers would have preferred delaying the decision.

"If we're choosing to make changes in quarantining and relax mask mandates too, I fear that we may see an increase in COVID positive cases that are avoidable."

Hanna assures he'll take action if that happens.

"If we see that three weeks from now or a month from now, that conditions change or another variant blows through or something happens, we're going to go right back to where we were," Hanna says.

The district, now working with legal council to learn whether this change will meet state requirements.