Leon County Schools looks ahead to summer school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With less than 50 school days before the end of the year, Leon County Schools is looking forward to helping students stay on track after the pandemic.

"We've come such a long ways since August 31," said LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna. "We are very proud of the effort that we put forth by educating our children both physically at school and at home. So now our message to our employees and most importantly to our students is let's finish this your strong."

Part of keeping students on track means keeping a keen eye on the social distancing and mask-wearing policies outlined at the start of school -- especially as the district works to complete standardized testing requirements with digital learners coming on campus.

"Finishing strong for the school year? Well today was a wonderful example of how a lot of individuals can rise up to the occasion," said Fairview Principal Rusty Edwards. "We had testing here today. Lots of things were in motion and play, but we had a community event, if you will, as faculty and staff rallied around our students to get them at the right place at the right time."

While an order from the state department of education keeps the results of those tests from holding students back, district leaders are working now to plan summer school classes to help keep them up to speed.

"We'll be operating summer programs to address the academic regression that's taken place with some of our students. Both in elementary, middle, and high school. So those plans are being developed and will be announced here in the next couple of weeks for summer school."

Summer school classes will be held on school campuses, as hybrid classes will end for the district on June 10.