Leon County Schools LGBTQIA+ Advisory Committee working to help students succeed

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — "I'm a parent but I didn't choose my child's sex or gender."

Jennifer Koslow says she is the mother of a transgender high school student.

"I want to see how they're going to revise the language."

Wednesday, the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Committee met for the second time. They're building a guide so teachers and school officials can help students going through big life changes.

"What can we do to best support the students and we want to support all students."

Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Alan Cox, says the committee is working to follow the law while creating this 18-page guide.

"This, it's not concrete, no good guide should ever be the law changes, look at the Parents' Bill of Rights, so as the law flexes and changes we'll have to modify this."

The guide will cover issues like locker room and bathroom use, in addition to pronouns…especially as it relates to transgender students.

"What triggers notifying the parent that you're talking to their child…that's the toughest piece."

Dr. Cox told me, by law, if a student wants their pronouns changed, parents will be alerted. He also says parents will be involved if any mental health concerns come up.

The guide will also allow parents to fill out a form letting the school know about their child's specific needs.

Something Jennifer is looking forward to…

"That's what this does it makes it so every kid in Leon County Schools can learn and that's what we want."

The advisory committee is still working on the draft guide.

They hope to bring it to the school board in June so the public can voice their opinions on it.

Their goal is to roll out the guide by the first day of the upcoming school year.