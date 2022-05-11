Leon County Schools District fine tunes LGBTQIA+ policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Schools District has crafted a new road map for teachers and faculty when it comes to rules and discussions relating to LGBTIA Plus students.

With new laws in place and school almost out, the Leon County Schools LGBTIA Plus Advisory Committee met to finalize its draft of the Inclusive School Guide.

"We're trying to put together a simple guide for school based personnel when dealing with students when it comes to these kinds of issues," Alan Cox, Leon County Schools District assistant superintendent of school management services said.

LCS has always had a guide for faculty and staff as it relates to discussions surrounding LGBTQIA Plus students.

But after a lawsuit from a parent alleging the school didn't consult her on decisions about her child's gender and changes from during legislative session, it was time for a revision.

"It is a fluid guide. It's not concrete. We're going to make adjustments based on legislative changes, law changes, student needs," Cox said.

Tuesday's committee meeting focused on tightening up language in the guide; such as making sure everything is legally sound.

With every suggestion from a board member, a change to the document is discussed.

Other big conversations include use of locker rooms, pronouns in the classroom, and dress code.

The committee moved through 11 pages of the 20 page document; making changes they all feel will both follow the law and help students.

One LCS staff member telling the board this is a tough document to work on because she's identified three students struggling with gender identity but at odds with parents when they go home.

Tuesday was the first of two full committee hearings to revise the guide draft.

They'll meet again at the end of the month, send it to the superintendent for approval in June, then to the school board for adoption on July 1.