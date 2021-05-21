Leon County Schools basketball coach jailed for forgery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Munroe High School basketball coach Dimitric Salters is in jail for forgery.

This stems from a case when he was at Lincoln High School.

According to a 2017 complaint filed against him, Salters is accused of using $13,000 of Leon County Schools' money for his own devices.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lincoln High School's principal reported to authorities some irregularities involving money for the schools' basketball team.

After questioning a late in-season purchase order report, the principal discovered that an unauthorized account in the name of Lincoln Basketball Club Inc. had been established and much of the team's money was being routed through that account.

The investigation revealed that Salters allowed three parents to form Lincoln Basketball Club Inc. and they opened a bank account.

Through the 2016-2017 season, the affidavit asserts that money was deposited as part of an unauthorized fee to parents of $500 per player. During this time, evidence showed that Salters had also deposited some of this money into his personal account.

They also discovered that Salters had been cashing in on basketball camps that were being held at the high school.