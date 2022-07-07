Watch Now
Leon County Public Library to launch new virtual program, Author Talks

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jul 07, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — A new virtual program, Author Talks, featuring bestselling authors launched recently by the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Leon County Public Library, the bestselling authors will widely range from fiction to non-fiction genres including poetry, personal growth, social justice, romance, culture and more.

Author Talks is reportedly set to kick off Thursday, July 7 at 9 p.m. with New York Times bestselling author Alka Joshi. Joshi will discuss her novels The Secret Keeper of Jaipur and The Henna Artist.

To preregister for this event, view live recordings with Q&A or find information for upcoming Author Talks, visit www.LeonCountyLibrary.org/AuthorTalks.

