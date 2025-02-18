Leon County Property Appraiser expands filing hours for homestead exemption help

The deadline to file homestead exemption is March 1st.

Office hours are extended on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Leon County property appraiser is offering extended hours and neighborhood filing locations to ensure neighbors can file their homestead exemptions on time.

According to the property appraiser’s office, a homestead exemption can reduce the assessed value of a property by up to $50,000 or more. However, property owners must live in their home as their permanent residence by Jan. 1 to qualify.

Akin Akinyemi is Leon County’s property appraiser. He says there are more than 24 types of exemptions available to property owners that can be filed online, by mail, or in person.

"During the month of February, we want to give people the opportunity to come in if they cannot make it during regular hours," said Akinyemi. "For instance, we open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and have extended hours on Thursdays and Tuesdays until 6 p.m."

The property appraiser’s office is teaming up with local community events and libraries to spread the word about important tax savings. Starting in November, Amendment 5 will go into effect, adjusting property tax bills to keep up with inflation.

"We are here to help you in any way. We want to make this easy for you. I want to help you save hundreds of dollars on your property taxes," Akinyemi said. "The extended office hours and neighborhood filing locations are all about giving property owners more flexibility."

Neighbors can swing by the Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library on Thomasville Road Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for help with their exemptions.

