Leon County overnight cold weather shelters available night of Nov. 23

Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 23, 2021
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect low temperatures to fall to the low to mid 30's overnight in Leon County on Wednesday.

Because of the low temperatures, a cold-weather shelter will be open beginning at 6 p.m.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to The Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way.

If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus service.

