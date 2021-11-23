Colder on Wednesday morning with near-freezing temperatures

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday evening will be mostly clear with temperatures taking a nose dive down near freezing by Wednesday morning. Break out the blankets and heavy jackets because it will be a cold start on Wednesday. Expect low temperatures to fall to the low to mid 30's. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb to the mid 60's under mostly sunny skies!

Thanksgiving will be gorgeous and warmer with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Another cold front is going to push through on Friday providing a very small chance for a shower. This will bring more cool and dry air with high temperatures only topping out in the 60's. Mornings will get chilly again in the upper 30's to low 40's. Luckily, we'll stay mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.

