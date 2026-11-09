Leon County offers free campaign sign recycling after 2026 election

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — With the 2026 General Election over, Leon County voters and political campaigns have a way to get rid of their old campaign signs without sending them to the landfill.

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office has partnered with Leon County Government, the City of Tallahassee, Marpan Recycling and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee to offer a limited-time campaign sign recycling program.

Large recycling bins have been placed at four locations throughout the county. Both the plastic campaign signs and their metal wire stands can be recycled through the program.

However, election officials are reminding residents not to put campaign signs or wire stands in their regular curbside recycling bins, since those materials cannot be processed through standard curbside collection.

Instead, residents can drop off their signs at these four locations:



Leon County Elections Center: 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway



Leon County Hazardous Waste Drop Off Site: 1800 N. Blair Stone Road



City of Tallahassee Beautification and Waste Management Facility: 2727 Major James Morgan Jr. Way



Marpan Recycling Facility: 363 Marpan Lane



The recycling bins are available from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Dec. 4. Each bin is located in the facility's parking lot, making it easy for residents to unload signs directly from their vehicles.

For more information about the program, visit LeonVotes.gov/Candidates/Campaign-Signs.

Residents with questions can also contact the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 606-8683 or Vote@LeonVotes.gov, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.