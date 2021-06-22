Leon County hosts final meeting for new Miccosukee Community Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County tonight hosted their last meeting for the Miccosukee Community Center. The center is being relocated to Cromartie road as the current building is no longer safe.

Some things discussed during Monday's meeting, adding a half-mile jogging trail around the property, adding grilling space, even adding back up generators so it can be used as a relief shelter after storms for the community.

Maggie Theriot said they're hoping the new community center will be a place for everyone in Miccosukee to gather.

"Miccosukee, a long with other areas in Leon County, have limited areas to be publicly outside of your traditional houses of worship, and so a community center is very vital to the fabric of Miccosukee, as well as other communities are for their gathering, and sharing and staying connected."

The County is also putting together a historical-preservation group to help preserve and showcase the history of the building and the surrounding area.