Leon County hosts disaster engagement series

TALLAHASSEE — Leon County Emergency Management is hosting its annual Citizens Resilience series Thursday night. This series will educate people on the different work the management team does throughout the year on top of learning how to prepare for natural disasters.

People will hear from Leon County EMS, dispatchers, and more. Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says these programs are beneficial for people to learn what resources they have.

"We want to have an opportunity for them to come and meet one on one with us. Not on their worse day when they have to call for help, but when there is nice weather and a nice time to get prepared" said Peters.

The free event is happening Thursday night at 6 P.M. at the Public Safety Complex in Tallahassee.