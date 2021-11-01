Leon County files petition to fight $3.5 million vaccine-related fine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Leon County Government filed a Petition for Formal Administrative Proceedings Monday afternoon in an attempt to fight the fines imposed by the Florida Department of Public Health.

The more than $3.5 million vaccine-related fines were announced in October by the Florida Department of Public Health.

According to the FDOH, the fines were for 714 counts of violating section 381.00316, Florida Statutes, and ultimately firing 14 employees. Each fine is equal to $5,000 per person.

The 23-page petition outlines Leon County's belief that it did not violate section 381.00316 and asks that the fine be withdrawn. If that does not happen, the county is asking that orders be entered to show that the fine amount is incorrect.

Leon County is also asking that an Administrative Law Judge be assigned to the case.

A full copy of the petition can be found below:

Leon County's Petition for Formal Administrative Proceedings by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd



