Leon County Commissioner requests special meeting to look at COVID-19 impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a letter to commission chair Rick Minor, Commissioner Dozier cites high number of COVID-19 cases across the County and State as a reason for requesting that special meeting.

During that meeting, commissioner Dozier wants an update on the employee vaccinations in the county. The number of people overall vaccinated in the county. Along with an update on COVID-19 cases in Tallahassee hospitals.

As of Friday there were 119 COVID-19 patients at Capital Regional Medical Center. With 127 patients at Tallahassee memorial healthcare.

Dozier said with those updates she wants county leaders to discuss how to act now to stop the spread.

"As usual, the county commission has not met this summer, it's been almost seven weeks," said Dozier. "Holding a special meeting next week would allow us to do two things. One, take some action if the board majority approve that, but also ask for information to come back in our September 14 meeting. We've got a process we need to follow, and we have to work through some issues. And I don't think we can wait any longer to dig into what's happening in our community right now."

As for bringing back the county's mask mandate, Dozier says that is something they could consider if information supports that it could help with reducing the spread. Before a mask mandate could be put in place, Dozier says the commission would have to hold a public hearing first.​

ABC 27 reached out to Rick Minor's office about the request. He was unavailable to meet Sunday afternoon, but will speak about the likelihood of granting this request ahead of their regular September meeting on Monday morning.