Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier files to run for Tallahassee mayor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Outgoing Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier filed paperwork Thursday morning to enter the Tallahassee mayoral race, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office confirmed to ABC 27.

Dozier is the third person in the race for mayor in Florida's Capital City, with Dailey and fellow challenger Whitfield Leland III also vying for the job.

Dozier was first elected to the Leon County Commission in November 2010 and is currently serving in her third term representing District 5. Her term ends in November 2022 and announced in November 2021 that she would not seek reelection to the county commission.

She is expected to make a formal announcement at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to her Facebook page.