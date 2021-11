LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Commissioner for District 5 Kristin Dozier announced Wednesday that she will not be seeking reelection in 2022.

Dozier was first elected as a Leon County Commissioner in 2010. By the end of her tenure, she will have completed three terms as a county commissioner.

Her term ends in November 2022.

Two people are currently registered to run for Dozier's empty seat in 2022, according to Leon County's elections website.