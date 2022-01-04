Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee to provide free legal consultations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee (LAF) and volunteer lawyers are providing free legal consultations to the community for civil law matters from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

LAF will host the “Mobile Law for All” at Jake Gaither Community Center, 801 Bragg Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32305. Due to COVID-19, LAF is encouraging clients to sign up for virtual consultation appointments.

Walk-ins to the clinic will be accepted.

This event is an opportunity for the citizens of Leon County to have a free 30-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney regarding civil matters.

Volunteer attorneys will be available for free legal advice in matters such as: Family Law, Parenting Time, Divorce, Child Support, Landlord/Tenant, Healthcare Surrogate, Wills Employment Discrimination, Expungements, Money Disputes, Property Disputes and more.

Interested clients and lawyers who wish to participate may sign-up online at www.legalaidtallahassee.org/mobile-law/ or may also email Promise Zone Program Administrator Bernice Holliday at bernice@legalaidtallahassee.org or call (850) 765-6658.