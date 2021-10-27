Legal Aid Foundation hosts first 'Mobile Law For All' clinic since pandemic began

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In need of legal assistants?

The Legal Aid Foundation is back for the first time since the pandemic began to host a free mobile clinic.

The goal is to bring attorneys to communities most in need of resources.

Executive Director Carrie Litherland said they've been doing this for four years as part of their promise-owned program.

"The biggest question we get a lot of times from clients is that they didn't realize that their issues could be dealt with with an attorney, could be negotiated with an attorney and what are the resources available to them to do that when they don't have an available income to spend on an attorney," Litherland said.

The clinic is at Walker-Ford Community Center from 12 to 2 p.m on Oct. 27

The next two dates are Nov. 17 at the Jake Gaither Community Center and Dec. 9 at the Lincoln Community Center in Frenchtown.

You can register by clicking here.