LCSO warns public of jury duty scam that has resurfaced in Leon County

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has resurfaced in the area.

Deputies say scammers are calling victims' phones and impersonating themselves as LCSO to inform people that they have missed jury duty for the month, and have a warrant issued for their arrest.

The scammer then tells the victim that they have to pay a specific amount in order for the warrant to be dismissed.

The sheriff's office says they will never call and ask you to pay for a warrant over the phone and advises to hang up if you receive this type of call, whether the scammer says they are from LCSO or TPD.