LCSO: 2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop homicide

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a second suspect has been arrested after a dead body was found at a rest stop on eastbound I-10 near mile marker 196 on Tuesday afternoon.

After an extensive investigation, on March 31, LCSO Criminal Investigations Division classified the incident at the I-10 rest stop as a homicide.

LCSO said they received a call for service regarding a deceased person located in a wooded area behind an Interstate 10 rest area around 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Initially, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded and found a body with multiple stab wounds to their torso in the wooded area behind the rest area located at mile marker 194 on eastbound I-10.

A wrecked vehicle owned by the deceased person was also located near the body.

Detectives also learned a black male was seen driving, wrecking, and walking away from that vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Troopers and deputies located a possible suspect, 27-year-old Papa-Assane Rue, walking around Commonwealth Boulevard and Capital Circle Northwest.

Rue was identified as the suspect seen driving the deceased’s vehicle, taken into custody and escorted to LCSO for an interview.

Rue was subsequently arrested, charged with destruction of evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, petit theft, and failure to report death and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility. The additional charge of first-degree murder was obtained and served to Rue inside the Leon County Detention Facility.

Detectives also made contact with Rue’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Cassandra Hernandez.

Detectives learned that Hernandez spoke with Rue via text message and indicated she was aware of the homicide and possibly participated in some capacity.

According to detectives, Hernandez had knowledge of Rue killing the victim and traveled with him in an attempt to dispose of the victim’s body.

Hernandez eventually waited for Rue in a parking lot several miles away when Rue finally disposed of the body at the rest area, the report said.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

In accordance with Marsy’s Law, the deceased’s information has been withheld by family request.

This investigation is still open and active.