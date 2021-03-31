LCSO makes arrest after death at I-10 rest stop

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made after a dead body was found at a rest stop on eastbound I-10 near mile marker 196 on Tuesday afternoon.

LCSO said they received a call for service regarding a deceased person located in a wooded area behind an Interstate 10 rest area around 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Initially, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded and found a body in the wooded area behind the rest area located at mile marker 194 on eastbound I-10.

LCSO said LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called in to assist and FHP troopers stood by until deputies arrived and the investigation was turned over to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, LCSO detectives located the body of a deceased person with multiple stab wounds to their torso.

A wrecked vehicle owned by the deceased person was also located near the body.

Detectives also learned a black male was seen driving, wrecking, and walking away from that vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Troopers and deputies located a possible suspect, 27-year-old Papa-Assane Rue, walking around Commonwealth Boulevard and Capital Circle Northwest.

Rue was identified as the suspect seen driving the deceased’s vehicle, taken into custody and escorted to LCSO for an interview.

Rue was subsequently arrested, charged with destruction of evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, petit theft, and failure to report death and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

This investigation is still open and active.

In accordance with Marsy’s Law, the deceased’s information has been withheld by family request.

Sheriff Walt McNeil recognizes the effort and dedication from LCSO deputies and appreciates the assistance given by the Florida Highway Patrol and their continuing effort to support law enforcement in Leon County.