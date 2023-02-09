LCS launch new anonymous app as new safety initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County School System has had this app in the works for the last several months. They began by piloting this program with Chiles High School and now they are ready to launch it in all middle and high schools.

The app will be monitored by school administrators during school hours. Leon County schools' security team will take over after hours and weekends. Without giving specifics, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said this program has already shown to be successful.

"We are where we are. Schools have changed. Times have changed in our public school system since I was a student 40 years ago. We have to step up and meet those challenges and this is just a way where all of us now, putting the responsibility on our kids to help us. Help us, help them," said Superintendent Hanna.

Hanna said this app is for any credible tips and bullying, warning any false reporting will be taken seriously.