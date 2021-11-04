LCS back in FDOE compliance with COVID-19 policies, withheld funds to be returned

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Education confirmed to ABC 27 Thursday afternoon that the Leon County School District is in compliance with state law and will be receiving their withheld funds.

"As we have stated in the past, all withheld funds will be returned to the district after they have demonstrated compliance," FDOE Press Secretary Brett Tubbs said in an e-mail response. "I anticipate the withheld funds being released to them in the near future."

The Leon County School System announced in late October that its new mask policy, which met state compliance, would go into effect Nov. 1.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna did make sure to say the following at that meeting regarding the policy change:

"I want to be very clear. Data and numbers are moving us into compliance, not simply to comply. If things change January, February, March or May, we will 100 percent."

All of this came after the Florida Board of Education ruled that eight public school districts, including Leon County, violated state policy.

The penalty for the violation was fines that would equal about 1/12 of each school board salaries for the next 12 months.