Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawsuit calls out FL school district's mental health policies

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
Migrant teens line up for a class at a "tender-age" facility for babies, children and teens, in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in San Benito, Texas. The facility offers services that include education, nutrition, hygiene, recreation, entertainment, medical, mental health and counseling, according to a U.S. Health and Human Services official. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
school children
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 09:39:20-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several advocacy groups are suing a Florida school district over its practice of making hundreds of students undergo mental health examinations at psychiatric facilities each year.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of disabled and minority children calls Palm Beach County’s public school district’s policy “excessive and illegal.”

The groups claim the school district has deprived hundreds of children of educational opportunities and inflicted unnecessary trauma by forcing them into mental health centers over non-threatening behavioral incidents.

The lawsuit claims school officials violated state and federal law by involuntarily committing students in situations where the law doesn’t apply.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project