Lauren's Kids walks for abuse victims at the Florida capitol

Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 17:46:08-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bringing awareness to sexual assault and child abuse prevention - by 42 hours of walking inside Florida's capitol Tuesday.

Lauren's Kids, led by Florida State Sen. Lauren Book (D-Davie), live streamed the walk.

It's in honor of the 42 million survivors of childhood sexual abuse in the United States.

The senator shared her own story and says sharing stories of survival is so important.

There is also a display of candles behind the treadmill. Lit every 15 minutes, each candle represents 10 survivors.

Click here to learn more about Lauren's Kids.

