Launch rescheduled for Tuesday after technical issues force scrub

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WTXL) — The United Launch Alliance will attempt to launch their Atlas V mission Tuesday after they were forced to scrub Monday's launch.

"During Centaur liquid oxygen chilldown operations, the team identified an anomalous system response that could not be resolved within the launch window," the United Launch Alliance for the U.S. Space Force said.

The next window to launch the nearly 200-foot rocket will be at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday. The rocket is carrying with it a missile-warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force.

Meteorologist James Weiland says weather looks slightly less favorable with conditions dropping from 90% to 80% "go."

