Lafayette County opens storm shelter as Elsa approaches

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Lafayette County Emergency Management and the Lafayette County School District will open a general population shelter at the Lafayette County High School Cafeteria on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Those staying must bring their own supplies, including bedding and food.

Suggested comfort items to bring to the shelter include extra clothing, medications, small flashlight(s), and children’s needs if applicable.

Items prohibited in the shelter include weaponry, alcoholic beverages, and illegal drugs.

A special needs shelter for those with special medical needs will be co-located with Suwannee County at Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School 1419 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak, FL 32064.

For any questions about sheltering please do not hesitate to call Lafayette County Emergency Management at 386-294-1950.