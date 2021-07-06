Watch
Lafayette County opens storm shelter as Elsa approaches

AP
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, July 5, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa over western Cuba with strong rain and winds. Forecasters say it will move on to the Florida Keys on Tuesday and Florida’s central Gulf coast by Wednesday. The storm is moving over mainly rural areas to the east of Havana on Monday after making landfall near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical Storm Elsa
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:25:17-04

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Lafayette County Emergency Management and the Lafayette County School District will open a general population shelter at the Lafayette County High School Cafeteria on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Those staying must bring their own supplies, including bedding and food.

Suggested comfort items to bring to the shelter include extra clothing, medications, small flashlight(s), and children’s needs if applicable.

Items prohibited in the shelter include weaponry, alcoholic beverages, and illegal drugs.

A special needs shelter for those with special medical needs will be co-located with Suwannee County at Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School 1419 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak, FL 32064.

For any questions about sheltering please do not hesitate to call Lafayette County Emergency Management at 386-294-1950.

