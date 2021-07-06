Watch
Suwannee County opens shelters ahead of Elsa

Bell, Autumn
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 13:59:53-04

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office announced the opening of three shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

There are currently no mandatory evacuations.

General Population Shelters:
Suwannee Pineview Elementary School (pet friendly)
1748 Ohio Ave S, Live Oak, FL 32064

Branford Elementary School
26801 SR 247, Branford, FL 32008

Special Medical Needs (staffed by the Florida Department of Health):
Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School
1419 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

SCSO says the general population shelters should be considered shelters of last resort, meaning they will have limited comfort items.

No cots or hot meals will be provided; however, MREs, snacks and water will be available.

These shelters are meant to be a place to safely ride out the storm. Please bring any comfort items you need with you to the shelter.

If you have any questions or concerns contact the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office - Emergency Management at 386-364-3405.

