Kids Fest kicks off Saturday with added COVID precautions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A free and fun way to keep your kids entertained is coming to Tallahassee this weekend.

Kids Fest kicks off this Saturday morning. It's sponsored by the city and organized by Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend. It's a group that provides mental health services for children. The annual event will be a bit different this year with staggered times, ticketing to keep track of guests and split up areas for families to hang out.

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend CEO LaFonda Wilson said she wanted to provide families with a sense of normalcy.

"This is just an opportunity to get out of the house do something outdoors and a little safer while not being indoors," said Wilson. "I truly believe the kids are going to have a good time as well as the families."

The festival is booked at this time. Although, you can sign up to be on the waitlist, in case there are cancellations. To register, click here.