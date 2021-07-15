Jury trial set for Florida Elections Commission lawyer charged with 11 counts child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced a jury trial has been set for the Florida state employee arrested in April 2021, on 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Eric M. Lipman was arrested April 6, 2021, on 11 counts of possession of child pornography after a six-week investigation.

Lipman's photo and other information were withheld from the arrest report by Florida Statute 119.071(4) (d). Under the statute, current or former State Attorneys, Assistant State Attorneys, State Prosecutors, and Assistant State Prosecutors, active or former Law Enforcement Personnel, etc. may keep arrest information private.

Tim Vaccaro, the Executive Director of the Florida Elections Commission confirmed to ABC 27 Lipman's employment as legal counsel for the Florida Elections Commission.

"The Commission is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation," said Vaccaro said in a statement to ABC 27. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further information."

Detectives with LCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 24 about possible child pornography being sent via a local e-mail, according to the report.

LCSO said deputies, LCSO ICAC task for partners, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security executed a residential search on Tuesday wherein the electronic evidence was discovered.

A jury trial for Lipman is scheduled for August 23, 2021, at 8:15 a.m.

He will be tried before the Honorable United States Chief District Judge Mark Walker at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.