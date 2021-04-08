Florida Elections Commission lawyer charged with 11 counts child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation after arresting a Florida state employee on 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

Eric M. Lipman, legal counsel for the Florida Elections Commission, was arrested Tuesday on 11 counts of possession of child pornography after a six-week investigation.

Tim Vaccaro, the Executive Director of the Florida Elections Commission confirmed Lipman's employment with the commission.

"The Commission is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation," said Vaccaro. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further information."

Detectives with LCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 24 about possible child pornography being sent via a local e-mail.

Tuesday, deputies, LCSO ICAC task for partners, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security executed a residential search in Leon County wherein the electronic evidence was discovered.

This investigation is still open and active with additional charges pending.

Lipman's photo and other information were withheld from the arrest report by Florida Statute 119.071(4) (d). Under the statute, current or former State Attorneys, Assistant State Attorneys, State Prosecutors, and Assistant State Prosecutors, active or former Law Enforcement Personnel, etc. may keep arrest information private.

For a full list of qualifying exemptions click here.