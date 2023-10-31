Jury reviews Adelson texts, phone calls in fourth day of testimony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in the courtroom for opening statements and witness testimony in the trial of Charlie Adelson. He is accused of hiring hitmen to murder FSU Law professor Dan Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

UPDATE 10/31/2023 9:33 A.M.

Defense attorney Dan Rashbaum took to the lecturn to cross-examine TPD Sargent Chris Corbitt.

Rashbaum questioned Corbitt as to if he had all of the text messages from Adelson's iCloud. He claims to have texts that the investigation did not turn up.

Rashbaum asked Corbitt if Adelson made a lot of calls in the evening and morning.

"He made a lot of calls at all times of the day," Corbitt said. He did clarify that most of the calls were in the morning and evening. Rashbaum said this is when Adelson is driving to and from work.

Rashbaum noted that Markel had custody of his children the day of the murder. Corbitt said that was discussed in texts between Markel and Wendi Adelson earlier in the month.

The defense attorney also pointed out some discrepancies in the text messages shown to the jury in a PowerPoint versus the texts in the paper records. Corbitt said it was a mistake.