Jury deliberates in federal trial of Gillum, Lettman-Hicks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The fates of former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum and associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks are in the hands of a jury in a U.S. Northern District of Florida court.

The jury began deliberation Friday afternoon.

Gillum is facing multiple federal charges related to conspiracy, fraud and false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Hicks is facing multiple federal criminal charges related to conspiracy and fraud.

The offenses are related to campaign contributions.

On Thursday, the defense and prosecution rested their cases and Friday, the sides gave their closing remarks.

The trial began April 17.