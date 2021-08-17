Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge won't close hearings in Florida school shooting case

items.[0].image.alt
© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2020
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz is surrounded by his defense attorneys Melisa McNeill, left, Diane Cuddihy and Gabe Ermine, right, after entering the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Judge: Florida school shooting trial off indefinitely
Suzanne Devine Clark
Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 16:32:51-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida judge has refused to close pretrial hearings to the media and public in the case of the man accused of killing 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday rejected a motion by defendant Nikolas Cruz’s lawyers claiming that intense pretrial media coverage jeopardizes his right to a fair trial.

The motion had been opposed by The Associated Press and other media outlets.

The 22-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seventeen people died and 17 were wounded in that shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming