Johnson & Johnson shots give Tallahassee residents new hope

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The availability of a new vaccine in the Big Bend is giving people hope they can get back to normal soon. People at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church said they've been waiting a long time for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

John and Alba Anderson are two of about 250 people who came to Jacob Chapel Baptist to get their shots on Friday. The couple said they've been holding out to get their vaccines because they have a personal connection to J&J.

"It's just one shot and my wife worked for a long time in Colombia as the executive assistant of the president of Johnson and Johnson," said John Anderson.

"I know the company, I know the ethics and I know their products are extremely good, so I trust Johnson and Johnson," said Alba Anderson.

The pop-up clinic is part of a partnership with the state to get more doses to people in under-served communities. It's already put more than 71,000 doses into arms across Florida.

"My wife is in the medical field so I feel it would be best if I get it, too. Plus going home to see her mom and stuff like that," said Marcus Davis.

Curtis Johnson said he also signed up because it was J&J and it makes him feel safer.

"Basically because it was one dose," said Johnson. "Two doses would be fine but one dose would probably be better for me with my pre-existing conditions and so forth."

It's giving peace of mind for people, knowing their shots are one step closer to stopping the pandemic.

"I'm on the side of science. I know vaccines help," said Alba Anderson.

To ensure these sites are reaching under-served communities, the state has also set up canvassing teams across Florida. They are knocking on 10,000 each day, hoping to spread awareness about the availability of the vaccine.