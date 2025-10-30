Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center offers family program to help immerse kids in nature

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center is helping kids experience and learn what nature has to offer.



Families can pick from three pathways: kayaking, fishing, or archery.

Both the field trips and family programs are free of charge.

Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center offering family programs to help immerse kids in nature

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the weather getting nicer, it is a perfect time to get outside and enjoy it! A local conservation center is teaching kids as young as two about the great outdoors.

Tucked away in the outskirts of Midway, the Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center has one mission: to help get kids outdoors. In order to do that, they offer field trips, summer camp,s and programs, including the family program that runs from September through April, where families can reserve a day to go out and explore what nature has to offer.

"You come out with your family, you just dress for the weather, bring some snacks, bring your closed-toed shoes, and your water bottle, and you can pick three different pathways: kayaking, fishing, or archery are the three main recreational activities. And then each of them have an education component," says Meghann Dawkins, the Director of Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center

The activities last 2 hours, one hour for the recreation and an hour for the education component. Dawkins says the importance of exposing the youth TO nature lies in wanting the kids to not only be outdoors but learn more about it.

"If you are constantly immersed in nature and learn to love nature, then you'll want to protect it," Dawkins said.

With the main goal of wanting to help, the family programs and field trips are free of charge. Mary Gwazolty, a teacher at Kate Sullivan Elementary, says being able to see the joy on the kids' faces is what brings them back every year.

"My favorite part about it is seeing the kids catch a fish for the first time, they lose their minds, they have so much fun…a fantastic opportunity for kids to practice something new, to explore the environment around them, and the staff here is incredible," said Mary Gwazolty, a 4th grade Math and Science Teacher at Kate Sullivan Elementary.

"How much fun did you guys have today? A lot!…I caught 4 fish today and it was really fun," said students Angie Behr and Bryson Williams.

Spaces fill up quick! If you'd like to reserve your family's spot, you can visit the Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center's website and navigate to the family program tab.

