Jobless Floridians push DeSantis to extend jobless benefits

AP
This June 3, 2021 photo shows James S Ricer III in Boca Raton, Fla. For more than a year, Ricer, an out-of-work caterer, has gotten extensions on the mortgage payments for his home. With just weeks left before his $300-a-week federal unemployment checks run out, panic is setting in, Ricer said Thursday, June 3, as he joined scores of others in urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to reconsider a decision to end participation in the federal government's enhanced unemployment benefits program. (James S Ricer III via AP)
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jun 03, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Panic is setting in for some of the tens of thousands of out-of-work Floridians who are facing the prospect of losing federal pandemic benefits.

At the end of the month, the $300 enhanced unemployment checks will dry up, after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state would end its participation in the federal program.

Advocates for the unemployed are urging the Republican governor to reconsider and allow the program to continue.

Under the American Rescue Plan, freelancers and other unemployed workers are eligible for $300-a-week jobless benefits until Sept. 6 — if their states continue to participate in the program.

