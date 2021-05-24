Florida drops Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, ends $300 payments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday that Florida will end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, the $300 per week supplemental FPUC payment, effective June 26, 2021, as part of DEO’s ‘Return to Work’ initiative.

For the week beginning June 27, 2021, eligible Reemployment Assistance claimants will no longer receive the supplemental $300 weekly FPUC payment.

The additional federal Reemployment Assistance benefit programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), will continue for the time being as DEO continues to carefully monitor job posting and industry hiring trends. These additional federal benefit programs are set to expire on September 6, 2021.

Florida has gained nearly 800,000 private-sector jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are more than 450,000 online job postings throughout the state for job seekers. Florida businesses and employers are hiring across the state and need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce.

April’s labor statistics show total private-sector employment increased by 18,800 jobs and more than 460,000 online job postings available throughout the state for job seekers.

