JLT Mighty Meals program feeding families this spring break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Junior League of Tallahassee stepping up to help feed families in the city.

On Saturday, the organization provided meals to families through its Mighty Meals program Spring Break event.

The food distributions were at Riley Elementary and Sabal Palm Elementary. Student’s families and surrounding community members were able to receive meats, dairy, bread, veggies and other dry goods. The Junior League knows how important it is to make sure students have meals to help carry them through breaks.

ABC 27 talked to Riley Elementary Principal April Knight and JLT Executive Vice President Candace Yeager about the importance of events like Saturday.

"It puts my mind at ease to know that they're going to be taken care of, specifically making sure that they are feed over the break and that's one less thing that parents have to worry about," said Summers. "That's one less thing that kids have to worry about is where their next meal is going to come from."

Each “Mighty Meals Box” distributed through their partnership with the Second Harvest of the Big Bend will feed a family of four three nutritious meals each day, for the seven days of Spring Break, the Junior League said.

"For us, this allows us to directly impact these families by providing meals and one less hungry child is definitely our goal any time we come out to do these projects," said Yeager.

Junior League’s Mighty Meals event distributed 250 boxes of food. Which is equal to 21,000 meals.

The Mighty Meals campaign was launched in March of 2020 in partnership with the Second Harvest in response to the increased need for food due to the pandemic.

More information about the program and how you can help can be found by clicking here.