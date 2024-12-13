Jefferson K-12 career fair introduces students to future job opportunities

Today, Jefferson County K-12 hosted their fourth annual Career Day for elementary students.

Over 400 students cycled through the school's gym to learn about different career paths ranging from wild life conservation to physical education.

Watch the video to hear from Loyalty Credit Union's Director of Community Development as he shares the importance of telling students the difference between saving and spending.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"7, 8. 9, 10!"

Over in our Monticello neighborhood, Jefferson K-12’s elementary students reached for the stars.

Jefferson County K-12 hosted their annual Career Day.

The event highlighted the ins and outs of different careers ranging from dental care, photography as well as finance.

In total, 430 elementary students cycled through stations to learn more about their potential career paths.

Loyalty Credit Union had a station that focused on the difference between saving and spending.

"Without saving and spending and understanding where your money is going; of course at a younger age a lot of us weren't taught that saving is if not just as important, maybe more important than spending. Today has been a lot of fun, thank you Jefferson County for having us." said Loyalty Credit Union's Director of Community Development, Terrance Barber

Friday marked the school’s 4th annual career day.