Jefferson County neighbors watching the race for Superintendent of Schools closely

Jefferson County neighbors will choose between Jackie Pons and Al Cooksey for superintendent of schools at the polls Tuesday.

Supporters of Pons point to his recent success improving Jefferson County K-12, while Cooksey supporters can get behind his focus on improving reading proficiency.

Watch now to hear from voters on opposite sides of this race.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Choosing between leadership that brought success or a familiar name with a focus on the fundamentals.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Monticello neighborhood.

I'm taking the temperature of a local races that neighbors here are watching closely — superintendent of schools.

Jefferson County Schools is a small district of just two schools.

The K-12 school had a long recent history of poor grades — until new leadership took over.

"And now Jackie Pons has been running it — the school is a B."

Phil Calandra says Pons' track record of success as principal, and his previous experience as superintendent in Leon County is enough to earn his vote.

"He's been recognized by the Department of Education as a transformational principal. He's qualified, more than qualified."

I previously spoke with current superintendent Eydie Tricquet — she told me the K-12 school still has a lot of room for improvement in reading proficiency.

A big focus for Al Cooksey's campaign.

A former superintendent in Jefferson County himself, Cooksey's platform appeals to teachers like Keren Stevens.

"He's really focused on reading in Jefferson County, which I think is a huge issue in our country, not just in Jefferson County. The fact that Cooksey is so focused on that has really earned him my vote."

Either way, voters I spoke with say they want to see Jefferson County Schools not just maintain good grades, but continue to improve for the future of its students.

In Monticello, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

