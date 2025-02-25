Jefferson County neighbors meet with Representative Alison Tant to voice local concerns

Tant initiated these sessions in 2020 to facilitate easier access for neighbors

These meetings provide residents a platform to discuss community issues directly with their representative

Watch the video to find out when the next open-hours event schedule.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taking concerns to someone who can get things done. That's what Jefferson County neighbors were able to do downtown.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, talking to Representative Alison Tant and neighbors about the importance of these opportunities.

Those one-on-one meetings with Representative Tant began in 2020. She says she wanted to make it easier for neighbors to meet with her without having to travel to Tallahassee.

"Sometimes I see people here who want to bring an idea to me for consideration. Sometimes it's about a real significant issue they're having with a government agency that I can work through," Tant said.

Neighbor Julie Conley says she came out to talk with Representative Tant about aging water and sewer lines in her community. She’s also retired from the city and wanted to make sure she is on top of what's important to her neighbors.

"It’s so refreshing to be able to come and sit down, have a cup of coffee with your representative, and know that she’s really listening. Her staff is listening, they’re making notes, and getting back with you afterward. It’s really, really important," Conley said.

Tant’s open-hours meetings will resume every Tuesday after the legislative session.

In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

