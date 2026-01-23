Jefferson County implements ban on outdoor burning until further notice

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Outdoor burns are now banned in Jefferson County.

The county's fire chief announced on social media he was implementing the ban, saying it would stay in place "until such time as lifted by the Fire Chief."

The post added "the setting of fires to any debris piles, grass, brush, or forest covered land, unless authorized by the Florida Forest Service, shall constitute a violation of law."

The ban does not include outdoor grilling.

The Jefferson County Fire Rescue's post did not give a specific reason for the ban, but earlier in the day, JCFR said crews responded to a large brush fire between Tally Hills and Tallamont Drive in Monticello.

They say that fire is under control.

Several counties in our area implemented burn bans late last year due to an ongoing drought.

Many of those bans have since been lifted.

