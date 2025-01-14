Jefferson County gets workforce assistance from CareerSource Captial Region

The Jefferson County Library supports job seekers with access to CareerSource services.

Résumé writing, soft skills training, and job placement are provided at no cost.

Find out below when and where resources are available.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jefferson County neighbors have a new resource to depend upon when looking for work. With the county’s unemployment percentage below the national rate, officials at CareerSource Capital Region say there are still employers looking for help. I’m Lentheus Chaney in Jefferson County taking a look at what the organization has to offer and how residents of Jefferson County can tap into those resources.

Jeffrey Cheesborough is Managing Director at CareerSource Capital Region. The organization is somewhat new to Jefferson County. It began serving the county early last year with a number of programs to assist job seekers.

“We would help that individual identify the job they’re looking for and we can go as far as the résumé writing, soft skills, dress to impress, a number of services we can offer those individuals,” Cheesborough said.

With Jefferson County employment rate at 3.8%, Cheesborough says participation in the weekly career resource event has not been as high as expected although there are many jobs available to fill. On January 13th, the Employ Florida database showed 809 open jobs.

“Anything below 4% is great. However, we do know that there are employers out there struggling to retain talent,” Cheesborough said.

The Jefferson County Library is more than just a place to check out books, The staff there provides assistance and access to a variety of solutions. Nathalie Binder is the library’s director and says that the space is a community hub.

“In addition to being able to apply for benefits including unemployment after you lose your job, you can come and speak with CareerSource,” Binder said.

Jefferson County neighbors don’t have to go outside the county to gain access to the same employment services available to surrounding counties.

“People don’t have to go all the way to Tallahassee to get career support and there’s really with career source they support you in so many different ways they can help you with job placement. They can help you with resumes. They can help you with interviewing and all that helps build profiles so that they can get their next job,” Binder said.

Although attendance has been slow at the weekly career resource popups in Monticello, organizers say they will continue to adjust to accommodate the community. For now, job seekers can get help in person every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Library located at 375 S Water Street . In Jefferson County, Lentheus Chaney ABC27.