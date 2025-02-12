Jefferson County Corrections seeks to fill multiple positions

Pay starts at $22 am hour

There are openings at multiple Florida state correctional institutes

What the video to find out what roles they are hiring

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One corrections officer is taking a unique approach to recruiting men and women to fill a shortage at the Jefferson County Correctional Institute.

I'm Lenthus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with officials about available jobs and requirements for these roles.

Once a month, you can find Heather Thigpen in the neighborhood or at a career fair recruiting new employees. She says there is a need for officers, but not enough applicants.

"We have 13 vacancies. Our demand is in non-security positions in our maintenance department, our education department, as well as medical," Thigpen said.

Dependable, reliable, and compassionate are important qualities Thigpen says she looks for in a candidate.

"Compassion is important because we have to remember that they are still people we work with, and eventually, they are going to come back into society. We need them to return knowing that we respected them, just as they should respect us," Thigpen said.

Thigpen says the starting pay is $22 an hour, and other state correctional institutions are also hiring. Interested applicants can apply online at https://www.fldocjobs.com/

In Jefferson County, Lenthus Chaney, ABC27.

