Jefferson County Animal Control in need of blankets and foster families

Jefferson County animal control has launched a winter blanket drive.

Animal control says another way to help the animals is to consider fostering, especially with the really cold nights ahead.

Watch the video to find out where you can make a donation and hear from neighbors who are stepping up to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the Monticello neighborhood, Jefferson County Animal control is collecting blankets to help keep animals warm. While also encouraging neighbors to consider fostering during these cold winter months.

"Our priority is the health and safety of these dogs and if anyone is willing to open their home up and welcome them into their home, we would love it," Robbie Slack serves as the director of Jefferson county Animal Control.

Madison Hegler, one of the neighbors, stepped up to help.

"To keep the dogs warm keep them safe for the two weeks that it gets really cold here in Monticello. I know it's going to be very cold for them so, wanted to make sure they're gonna be safe for the next couple weeks," Hegler said.

Blanket donations can be dropped off at the animal control's main office located at 1697 South Jefferson. CowHaus Coffee Company will also accept blanket donations this weekend.

