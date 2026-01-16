Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

James A. Shanks Middle School students allowed to stay home due to campus heating issues

The Gadsden County School District sent a notice on Facebook about the issue after parents said they did not receive it by phone.
Students allowed to stay home due to heating issues at Shanks
Posted

QUINCY, Fla. — Students at James A. Shanks Middle School in Quincy were allowed to stay home on Friday after "heating issues on campus."

The Gadsden County School District sent out a notice Friday after parents said they did not receive that notice by phone.

The district told parents their child could stay home if they felt it was in their best interest.

Faculty and staff were still required to report to work.

A spokesperson with the school district says GCSD has had trouble fixing the HVAC system at Shanks since it is so old.

The spokesperson says the district is working to find a solution for the heating issue before students return to class on Tuesday.

Temperatures in Gadsden County were in the 20s overnight and early this morning. More cold weather is expected early next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood