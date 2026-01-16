James A. Shanks Middle School students allowed to stay home due to campus heating issues

QUINCY, Fla. — Students at James A. Shanks Middle School in Quincy were allowed to stay home on Friday after "heating issues on campus."

The Gadsden County School District sent out a notice Friday after parents said they did not receive that notice by phone.

The district told parents their child could stay home if they felt it was in their best interest.

Faculty and staff were still required to report to work.

A spokesperson with the school district says GCSD has had trouble fixing the HVAC system at Shanks since it is so old.

The spokesperson says the district is working to find a solution for the heating issue before students return to class on Tuesday.

Temperatures in Gadsden County were in the 20s overnight and early this morning. More cold weather is expected early next week.

