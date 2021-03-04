Jamee Johnson family attorney announces federal suit for 'unjustified shooting death'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The lawyer for the family of Jamee Johnson, Harry M. Daniels announced he would be filing a federal suit on behalf of the Johnson family on March 5, 2021, against Jose Garriga, the Jackson Sheriff's Office and the City of Jacksonville in the death of Johnson.

Daniels' statement references the body camera footage released by the State Attorney's Office Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida, saying the footage confirms that Johnson's shooting was not justified. Daniels says at the time Jamee was shot "it is undisputed that he was unarmed and outside his vehicle."

As stated in the press release from Daniels, Johnson was shot by Officer Josue Garriga of the JSO, and according to an eyewitness account, at the time Johnson was shot by Garriga, he was unarmed with his hands raised above his head surrendering himself to Garriga and Deputy/Officer K. Graham.

In July 2020, the State Attorney’s Office Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida in Duval County determined the officer who shot Johnson was justified in his use of force.

Daniels will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. on March 5, 2021, at the Sheraton Jacksonville Hotel located at 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd, Jacksonville, Fla.